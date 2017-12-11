Vienna Fire donates vests to police force, in honor of fallen Office Leo

Vienna Fire Department reached out to the township's police force, in a tribute to fallen Girard officer, Justin Leo.

The fire department donated more than $2,600 to buy four new safety vests on Monday.

Vienna Fire Chief, Richard Brannon says he worked with Officer Leo when he was with the department. He says he wanted to reach out and do something for Officer Leo's partners.

"They work with us, we work with them. They show up on our squad calls, we show up for them when they want us. We kind of got each other's back. We just wanted to help them out more as much as we could," said Chief Brannon.

Chief says some officers on the force are short on these types of vests.

He says the vests are convenient because they can be worn on top of police uniforms.

The money the fire department donated was raised from collecting aluminum cans.