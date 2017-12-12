Investigators: No motive for firebombing of Youngstown home

Investigators have no motive for the overnight firebombing of a home on Youngstown's north side Tuesday.

It was around 12:30 a.m. when home-made firebombs were thrown through the windows of a home on Halleck Street.

With the first floor in flames, two young men in the house went out a second floor window and jumped to the ground safely before fire crews arrived.

Neither was injured.

A nextdoor neighbor said the lights and firetrucks woke her up and when she went outside, she found the two young men who escaped the house sitting on her front porch.

"I said, what happened, and they said, oh we don't know. I said it's a good thing you guys got out and he said yeah. The one kid didn't have shoes on or a coat or anything so I just grabbed a hooded sweat and gave him my shoes," said neighbor Belver Cherry.



The flames gutted much of the first floor, but firefighters kept the blaze from destroying the house.

A loaded gun was discovered inside, but authorities traced it and found it not to be stolen.

Mrs. Cherry says the home is a rental and the occupants have not caused any problems.



"The boys are pretty quiet, but I'm normally gone, so my husband's here most of the time," said Cherry.



The arson investigator said it was not a random act that the fire bombs were tossed through three separate windows.

The young men did not give any possible motive for the incident, and authorities so far have no suspects.