Truck driver cited for crash that closes Route 87 in Mesopotamia

A highway in northern Trumbull County is open once again after being shut down for more than an hour and a half early Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a tractor-trailer slid off Route 87 in Mesopotamia Township shortly before 10 pm Tuesday.

Troopers say the truck was hung up on a guardrail, forcing the road to be shut down between Bundysburg and Parkman-Mespo Roads from 12:48 am until 2:30 am.

The driver of the truck, 32-year-old Hojjat Neilaki of Ontario, Canada wasn't injured.

However, troopers cited the driver for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.