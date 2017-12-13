Mystery odor at Dobbins Elementary delays start of class

Students who were being taken to Dobbins Elementary School in Poland were diverted to the high school Wednesday morning because of a mysterious odor in the building.

Poland School Superintendent David Janofa tells 21 News that a custodian detected the smell in an activity room in the back of Dobbins before the start of class.

Janofa says that as a precaution, the fire department was called and buses were diverted to the nearby high school, where students waited.

Firefighters inspected the school and Janofa says students and staff were allowed into Dobbins less than a half hour after classes were supposed to begin.

Janofa says the odor has appeared before, but the source of the smell still hasn't been found.