McDonald Hoop News 12/12/17

Boys' Basketball:

Springfield 83 Jackson Milton 54

Newton Falls 50 Girard 48

Fitch 63 Hudson 61

Poland 77 Niles 53

Howland 70 East 66

Struthers 66 Jefferson 60

Champion 68 Brookfield 52

New Castle 52 Hampton 39

Western Reserve 74 Sebring 57

Bristol 91 Maplewood 51

Mineral Ridge 37 Lowellville 72

