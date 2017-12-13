McDonald Hoop News 12/12/17

LeBron James had 25 points and tied a career-high with 17 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 123-114 on Tuesday night.More >>
LeBron James always takes pride in being efficient. His numbers Tuesday night were several steps beyond that.More >>
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 28 shots as the Edmonton Oilers routed the Columbus Blue Jackets 7-2 on Tuesday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Tuesday, December 12, 2017.More >>
Veteran Campbell football coach Ed Rozum hasn’t decided whether to return in 2018.More >>
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier's season is over.More >>
Jonathan Bernier stopped 39 shots and Mark Barberio scored in the third period, helping the Colorado Avalanche top the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Monday night.More >>
High school basketball scores from Monday, December 11, 2017.More >>
Veteran Wilmington football Coach Terry Verrelli has seen a lot in his 40 years on the sidelines. Now he'll have a different look, from the bleachers.More >>
