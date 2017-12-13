YSU student charged in underage sex sting

Police are accusing a 22-year-old Youngstown State University student from Ashtabula county of sending nude pictures and trying to have sex with a teenage boy who turned out to be an undercover Austintown Police officer.

BCI agents and Austintown Police arrested Albert Maruna IV of Orwell on Tuesday in the Township, where police say he had agreed to meet someone who he thought was a fifteen-year-old boy.

As it turned out, police say it was one of their officers who had been in contact with Maruna through an online dating app since last week.

The officer who created a profile on the app in November says he was contacted by Maruna on December 5.

According to police, the undercover officer told Maruna on several occasions that he was only fifteen-years-old.

Police say that through the dating app and texting, Maruna sent several nude pictures of himself and said he wanted to have sex with the person he thought was a teen.

After the two agreed to meet in Austintown on Tuesday, Maruna said he was going to bring Sprite, chicken alfredo, and lube, according to police.

Police arrested Maruna after he showed up at the South Racoon Road meeting spot carrying an iPhone, a MAC book, three zip drives, a bottle of Astroglide lubrication, Vaseline lotion, two bottles of Sprite, and chicken alfredo in a Tupperware container.

Investigators say Maruna admitted to them that he had sent the nude photos and came to Austintown hoping to have sex with a juvenile.

Police say they found several nude photos and sexually graphic conversations on Maruna's phone, and are trying to determine the ages of those involved in those conversations.

Further investigation, including a review of Maruna's social media posts and contact with Youngstown State University, police were able to determine that Maruna is a YSU student.

Maruna was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, possessing criminal tools, and importuning.

He was scheduled to appear in court to answer the charges Wednesday morning.