Youngstown Police cruiser strikes pedestrian in downtown

A crash involving a Youngstown Police Department cruiser and a pedestrian is under investigation.

According to traffic investigators, shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday an officer was driving a patrol vehicle when they struck a female pedestrian.

The crash briefly blocked a portion of traffic on Front Street near Phelps Street.

The female victim was taken to the hospital, however, Youngstown Police say her injuries appeared to be minor.

Officials have not yet released her name.

Investigators say the crash is still under investigation, and that it is not immediately clear if weather played a role in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back to wfmj.com for updates.