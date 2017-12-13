Parking bans under effect during Wednesday's snow

Communities across the Valley are preparing for storms Wednesday afternoon that could drop several inches of snow in the course for about 12 hours.

The following communities have instituted emergency parking bans:

MAHONING COUNTY:

Campbell City- Beginning Wednesday 6 p.m. until Thursday 6 p.m.

Youngstown City- Beginning Thursday 4 a.m. until further notice

TRUMBULL COUNTY:

Liberty Twp.- Beginning Wednesday 6 p.m. through Thursday 5 p.m.

Niles City- Beginning Wednesday, 5 p.m. through Thursday 10 p.m.

Warren City- Beginning Wednesday 5 p.m. through Thursday 7 a.m.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY:

Salem City- Beginning Wednesday 4 p.m. through Thursday at 4 p.m.

In addition, communities and organizations have begun canceling events and programs scheduled for Wednesday evening. Those details can be found here.

This information is being updated as it comes into the newsroom. Check back to wfmj.com throughout the evening for updates.