910th Airlift Wing unveils nose art

The Ohio State Highway Patrol's flying wheel is one of the most recognizable law enforcement symbols in the Buckeye State.
The 910th Airlift Wing is honoring the Ohio State Highway Patrol by making it's symbol part of the nose art of one of their c-130's.
Nose Art has a history as old as aviation itself.
"In years past it was a rallying point for people going into combat. In modern day it's more of a morale booster," said Col. Dan Sarachene, Airlift Wing Commander.
It's tradition that the nose art has some type of connection or significance to the plane's crew chief. In this case, that's Boardman H.S. graduate Master Sgt. Rachel Fidram.
"It's all about community pride and outreach. So that was our big ticket item. What struck me the most was my family grew up in the state patrol. My father was a 30 year vet and my brother is with the state patrol, we've had uncles come through. Most of the values we had growing up were with the state patrol so for me it was a no brainer," said Fidram.
OSP Capt. Eric Sheppard, said, "It is of great significance. It shows the partnership that has been created between the U.S. Military, the Air Force and the Ohio State Highway Patrol."
This is just the first plane of 8 at the airlift wing to get nose art. The colonel's plan is to get all of the planes to have nose art with some type of connection to the Mahoning or Shenango valley.
