Christmas deadline for public comment on proposed Brookfield injection wells

Community members have less than two weeks to voice their opinions or concerns over three new proposed injection well sites in Trumbull County.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said on Wednesday that the company proposing the wells, Highland Field Services LLC, has run the necessary advertisements to open a public comment period.

Under state law, the company must run advertisements five consecutive days.

Following that period, residents have 15 days to submit comments or concerns to ODNR.

According to officials with the office, Highland Field Services ran the appropriate advertisements in a local newspaper running December 6th- December 10th.

Community members now have until December 25th, Christmas Day, to mail in letters with questions, comments, or concerns over the proposed sites.

Those letters can be mailed to :

Ohio Department of Natural Resources Office

Division of Oil & Gas

2045 Morise Road

Building F2

Columbus, OH

43229-6693

Brookfield Trustee Gary Lees previously told 21 News that if approved, the three wells would make a total of 21 injection wells in the county and the most in the state.

The location of their concern is north of Brookfield Center and just off State Route 7.

Anyone with questions can also contact ODNR by calling 614-265-6922.