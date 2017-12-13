Youngstown council approves $1.4 million settlement of water fund lawsuit

City leaders in Youngstown voted to move forward with a settlement in a lawsuit against the city.

Council leaders voted to approve an ordinance that provides $1,450,000 to be utilized to settle the litigation.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of four plaintiffs in 2016, alleges that city leaders misused approximately $4 million in wastewater funds for economic development projects.

That complaint argues that water customers be charged "based upon the actual and projected expenses and operational costs of the water department in providing the water and sewer utilities, and for such expenses and costs authorized by Ohio statutory law."

Though there are five listed complainants on the lawsuit, the filing says it is on behalf of "all customers of the Youngstown Water Department that have been charged and paid a water and/or wastewater bill within the last eight years."

As part of the legislation, the city also agrees to pay all court costs and "reasonable" attorney fees.

The legislation provides for the fact that the settlement does not equate to culpability, and no party walks away determined a winner.

The language of the proposal would allow the city to either apply $1,450,000 in credits to the accounts of water customers or transfer 1.45 million dollars from the city's general fund into the water fund.

The proposal does not specify how the money would be divided throughout the water accounts.

Mayor John McNally says the settlement will now go back to the Common Pleas Court who will have the final approval.