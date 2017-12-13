City council approves project to repave 5 busy roads in Youngstown

Youngstown officials have announced a new project to improve and repave five busy roads in the city.

In a meeting on Wednesday evening, City council approved legislation for the project to begin in 2018.

The streets that will be repaved are:

McGuffey Road, from Wick Avenue to Albert Street

McGuffey Road, from Lansdowne Avenue to Garland Avenue

Jacobs Road, from McGuffey Road to Seifert Avenue

Oak Hill Avenue, from Marion Avenue to Indianola Avenue

Schenley Avenue, from Scheetz to Mahoning Avenue

Officials say these roads haven't been paved in 12 years or longer.

Our Print Partner The Vindicator, reported the city is looking to start the project in July of 2018 and the work could take up to 90 days to complete.

As part of the $1.46 million project, new traffic signals will be put up in the following intersections: