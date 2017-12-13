United Way hosts blanket donation for local homes with no heat

United Way teamed up with Columbia Gas and other community groups and agencies to collect new blankets that the organization handed out to families who are in need this holiday season.

United Way officials say this is one way they can contribute to families who do not have heat in their homes throughout the winter.

The organization says they have been doing this program for years and have been able to provide warmth to hundred's of local families.

This year, 643 blankets were donated by the community.

Shenango School District, Neshannock School District and New Castle School District all contributed to the drive.

The blankets that were collected this year, were distributed to the following agencies: Children's Advocacy, Holy Redeemer Church, Crisis Shelter, Big Brothers Big Sisters, NCCY, Lawrence County Cares, People in Need, Catholic Charities, City Rescue Mission, and Humane Society.

Below is a list of all the companies that participated in the 2017 blanket drive:

Arts & Education at the Hoyt, Connerly's Cleaners, First Commonwealth Union, GNC Credit Union, Lark Enterprises, Lawrence County Government Center, Liberty Mutual, New Castle High School, Neshannock High School, New Castle High School, Rotary 89 New Castle, NCCY, Shenango High School, Senator Elder Vogel's office, Spiritual Path Church, The Confluence, Visit Lawrence County, Holy Redeemer Social Services, National Grind, PA State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, and Representative Chris Sainato offices.