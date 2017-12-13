Blush Boutique donates thousands to Rescue Mission project

Blush Boutique in Boardman presented a $4,500 check to the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley to contribute to the "Move our Mission" project.

Owner of Blush Boutique hosted a ladies night vendor show to raise the funds. Over 20 vendors and more than 200 ladies participated in the event.

Mission Ambassador, Crystal Eckman presented the boutique with a plaque on Tuesday to say thank you.

"Gifts like this are just more proof that the community is behind the Move Our Mission campaign. Every gift brings us one step closer to making our new facility a reality. We need a new building desperately – mostly due to plumbing issues - to care for the 115 people we average nightly," said John Muckridge, President of the Mission.