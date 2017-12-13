CPSC: Two product recalls due to safety hazards - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

CPSC: Two product recalls due to safety hazards

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled two items Wednesday due to safety hazards.

The John Deere compact utility tractor has been recalled because of a rollover protective structure. The structure on the back of the tractor can loosen and fail to protect the operator from a rollover accident. 

Consumers are being warned to stop using them and contact a John Deere dealer for a free repair.

Officials say employees are contacting consumers who purchased the tractor directly. 

About 3,000 units have been sold. 

Dream On Me Recalls Crib & Toddler Bed Mattresses have been recalled because of a violation of the federal mattress flammability standard. The mattress poses as a fire hazard.

Consumers using the product should contact Dream On Me to receive a free mattress cover.

