Attorney General Dewine warns citizens of grant scams

Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, warned citizens to beware of fake offers for federal grants on Wednesday.

Dewine's office received dozens of reports of grant scams from people all over Ohio.

"Scam artists will call and say you can get a $9,000 grant from the federal government if you pay a few hundred dollars first. It's a lie. The truth is the scam artists will take your money, but you won't get anything in return," said Attorney General Dewine.

The scam begins when someone receives a phone call or Facebook message about grant opportunities.

The con artists usually claim that you are the selected person to receive the grant. Attorney General Dewine says the person needs to pay a few hundred dollars to cover processing fees in order to receive the larger payout.

There is no grant money so the money sent will be lost.

Overall, 50 people have reported losses ranging anywhere from $200 to $48,000.

Attorney General Dewine says these tips can help avoid a grant scam: