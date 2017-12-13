Attorney General Dewine warns citizens of grant scams - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Attorney General Dewine warns citizens of grant scams

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Ohio Attorney General Mike Dewine, warned citizens to beware of fake offers for federal grants on Wednesday.

Dewine's office received dozens of reports of grant scams from people all over Ohio. 

"Scam artists will call and say you can get a $9,000 grant from the federal government if you pay a few hundred dollars first. It's a lie. The truth is the scam artists will take your money, but you won't get anything in return," said Attorney General Dewine. 

The scam begins when someone receives a phone call or Facebook message about grant opportunities.

The con artists usually claim that you are the selected person to receive the grant. Attorney General Dewine says the person needs to pay a few hundred dollars to cover processing fees in order to receive the larger payout.

There is no grant money so the money sent will be lost. 

Overall, 50 people have reported losses ranging anywhere from $200 to $48,000.

Attorney General Dewine says these tips can help avoid a grant scam:

  • Don't pay up front to receive a grant you never applied for.
  • Be cautious any time you're asked to pay using a gift card, wire transfer, or money order, which are commonly used in scams.
  • Keep in mind that true government grants typically are awarded to organizations, not to individual citizens, and information about federal grants is available for free at www.Grants.gov.
  • Report potential scams to the Ohio Attorney General's Office at www.OhioProtects.org or call 800-282-0515.
     
