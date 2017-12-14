Driver cited for crash that closed WB I-76 in Mahoning County

State troopers are investigating an accident that injured two truck drivers and shut down the westbound lanes of Interstate 76 for two hours in Mahoning County early Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a semi tractor-trailer went out of control and struck a guardrail along the westbound lanes of the interstate in Jackson Township at around 11 pm Wednesday.

Moments after that first crash, according to the patrol, a second semi tractor-trailer struck the disabled truck, pushing it into the driver who had gotten out of his truck.

Both drivers were taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

The driver of the first truck is being treated for injuries that the patrol describes as not life-threatening.

The second trucker, who was seriously injured, is being cited for failing to maintain an assured clear distance.

The patrol is not releasing the names of the drivers until their families are notified.