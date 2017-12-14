Driver in deadly buggy crash accused of snorting heroin near kids in Warren

A Warren mom accused of leaving heroin within the reach of her children has been in trouble with the law before.

Thirty-eight-year-old Julie Pirtz, who is now charged with child endangering, was sentenced to eight months in jail for a deadly crash in Geauga County in 2010.

According to the Associated Press, at the time of the crash Pirtz was driving an SUV that rear-ended an Amish horse drawn buggy in Parkman Township.

An Amish woman, who was eight months pregnant, died as a result of the crash.

In the latest incident in Warren, police say they found Pirtz on the kitchen floor of her Atlantic Street NE home next to a small pile of heroin on a counter.

Police say the drugs were left within reach of her nine-year-old son and eight-year-old daughter.

Pirtz, who was barely breathing, was revived by EMT's who administered the opiate overdose reversal drug Narcan.

Investigators also found the woman's driver's license next to the heroin that police say was likely used to create lines in order to snort the drug.

After she was taken to the hospital, police say Pirtz told them she was feeling depressed so she bought the heroin.

Children Services has been notified by police.

Pirtz pleaded not guilty to the charges in Warren Municipal Court on Thursday.

The judge appointed a public defender and set her next hearing for January 25.

The children were turned over to the care of a relative.