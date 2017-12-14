Online undercover sex sting nets another arrest in Austintown

For the second day in a row, an undercover sex sting operation conducted by Austintown Police has resulted in an arrest.

Police arrested 21-year-old Sha'erica Carr of Youngstown Wednesday on charges of soliciting and possessing criminal tools.

An undercover officer says after answering an ad posted in the dating section of an online website, he received pictures of a woman he recognized from previous prostitution stings.

According to police, the woman agreed to meet the officer at a Mahoning Avenue motel for $260 in exchange for sex.

Once at the motel's parking lot, police arrested Carr.

Police say the stings are designed to combat crimes in the area, including prostitution.

Carr's arrest came one day after police arrested a 22-year-old YSU student who authorities say had arranged to meet an undercover officer posing as a 15-year-old boy.