Sheetz to introduce voice-activated ordering

Sheetz has found a new way to use smart technology, and a unique partnership to help customers order food from the comfort of their couch.

The popular convenience chain, with humble beginnings in Western Pennsylvania, will now offer voice-activated ordering at all of its stores.

Sheetz created a new skill for Amazon's Alexa-for the first time ever customers can place an order by using just their voice.

How it works:

First, log into your account on the Sheetz website www.sheetz.com and select your favorite order and saved store for pickup.

Then, search for and enable the Sheetz ordering skill through any Alexa-enabled device or Alexa App.

Say: "Alexa, Start Sheetz", or "Alexa, Order My Favorite From Sheetz"

Let Alexa guide you the rest of the way

"We could not be more excited to bring this next generation of innovation to our customers and industry," said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand Strategies for Sheetz. "From the inception of our MTO menu more than thirty years ago, to the introduction of touch-screen ordering in 1993, to the launch of the voice-activated ordering today, our goal has always been to continue to innovate and reinvent ourselves in order to provide the ultimate convenience to our customers."

Ordering through the Sheetz skill for Alexa is now available at all of Sheetz's 564 locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic.