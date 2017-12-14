Youngstown mother indicted for allegedly telling her son to tear up school

The mother of a student at Mahoning County High School has been indicted for inciting violence in November.

Thirty-year-old Janicka Shuler told her 11-year-old son to "burn the school to the ground and tear up the school", according to the prosecutor.

Police say they were called to the school after the child reportedly flipped chairs and trash cans, punched through a window, and attempted to fight school staff.

According to the police reports, the student also squared up trying to fight the deputy several times.

Shuler has been indicted for felony charges of inciting violence.