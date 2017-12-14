Youngstown State women's basketball getting ready for 6 game homestand

With finals week in the books, the Youngstown State women's basketball team turns their attention to stopping a five game losing streak.

They play Northern Arizona on Saturday and are looking to get back on track.

"They're hungry, they're working, they understand we had a really tough schedule. Been on the road a lot playing a lot of top team in their conferences, so pretty good," said head coach John Barnes.

"I think we just put what is in the past behind us and we've had like a week off, or we're going to until the game. We just had really high intensity and bringing energy everyday to start fresh," said forward Mary Dunn.

A fresh start is exactly what the Penguins are looking for and hoping they've learned from their mistakes over the past month.

"They're trying to learn from that's biggest thing. We're just trying to learn from each loss and get better from it and understand that now we're at home. We have a six game home stand, hopefully we can make a little run here," said Barnes.

"We love playing in front of our fans, we really been focusing on energy like I said in practice. So having even more energy coming from the fans in the home environment will be really good," said Dunn.

Barnes added, "We look forward to shooting on our own rims and having our fans in the stands cheering us on. We've had great crowds whether we're winning or losing so we're looking forward to that."