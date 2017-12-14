Youngstown officials: Public Library on the west side near complete

Youngstown Officials say the construction phase of the new Public Library on the city's west side is near complete.

The library is located on Mahoning Avenue near Schenley Avenue.

The Board of Trustees held a meeting Thursday to discuss the next steps in the process.

In the next two months, crews will begin bringing in furniture, equipment and then books.

If everything goes as scheduled, the soft opening for the new library will be held in the beginning of February.