2 Youngstown men arrested in drug raids

Two men are in custody in connection with a bank robbery that took place at a Liberty bank.More >>
Two men are in custody in connection with a bank robbery that took place at a Liberty bank.More >>
Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has released the names of those who applied to be in his cabinet. The following are the names of the applicants and the position(s) they applied for. Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds: Sabrina Brandon Nev Butler Kevin Flinn Robert Gatti John J Spivey Jr. Janet Tarpley Mark Williams Deputy Director of Public Works: Nev Butler Dwan Glover Charles Shahso Fire Chief: Christian Brown David Cook Gary DiTullio Mich...More >>
Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown has released the names of those who applied to be in his cabinet. The following are the names of the applicants and the position(s) they applied for. Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds: Sabrina Brandon Nev Butler Kevin Flinn Robert Gatti John J Spivey Jr. Janet Tarpley Mark Williams Deputy Director of Public Works: Nev Butler Dwan Glover Charles Shahso Fire Chief: Christian Brown David Cook Gary DiTullio Mich...More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
One of the next steps to combat harmful algae in Lake Erie and other waterways around Ohio will take aim at the state's wastewater treatment plants.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Pennsylvania's casino gambling regulators slapped Mohegan Sun Pocono with record fines totaling $1 million for what it called failing to follow internal controls and doing business with unlicensed vendors.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say two women are in critical condition after being shot by a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the bodies of two people believed to be homeless have been found near downtown Cleveland.More >>