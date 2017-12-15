2 Youngstown men arrested in drug raids - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

2 Youngstown men arrested in drug raids

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Two men were arrested following two separate drug raids in Youngstown on Thursday. 

Youngstown police entered a home on South Evanston Avenue at 4:40 P.M. Two children and Jovon Simmons were inside. 

In the home, police found a digital scale and 25 milligrams of Topiramate, a nerve pain medication and anticonvulsant often used for epilepsy. 

Simmons was arrested and charged him with possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. 

Later, around 5:45 P.M., Youngstown police searched a home on Ferndale Avenue on a warrant. Police forced the rear door of the house open after knocking and receiving no answer. 

Once inside, officers found 20 Tramadol pills, half of an Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone pill, a baggie of crack cocaine, a baggie of marijuana, a .40 caliber handgun, two digital scales and $2,112. 

David Bebbs Jr. was arrested and charged with possessing drugs, drug paraphernalia and having weapons under disability. 

