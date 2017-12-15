Bit Of Snow To Start Weekend

Light snow will impact the Valley on Saturday, especially during the first half of the day. The snow can linger into the afternoon in parts of Trumbull and Mercer counties, where an accumulation of up to a couple of inches is possible. Temperatures will not be as cold Saturday afternoon; highs should be a few notches above freezing.

A batch of light precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon and evening; this will be mostly a chilly rain but some wet snowflakes could mix in. Monday looks damp and cloudy with a touch of rain at times.

The week before Christmas is not expected to be all that cold. Right now we think Christmas Day will feature near-average temperatures with a chance for precipitation.