Youngstown Mayor-elect announces list of cabinet applicants

Youngstown Mayor-elect Tito Brown has released the names of those who applied to be in his cabinet.

Twelve people applied to be the next police chief including current chief Robin Lees, interim Lowellville chief, and former Youngstown police detective Elrico "Rick" Alli and former Youngstown police chief Jimmy Hughes.

For fire chief, former Liberty fire chief Michael Durkin and former Youngstown Fire Department union president David Cook are being considered. The current fire chief, John O'Neill, did not submit his name for reconsideration.

One of Brown's opponents in the mayoral race, Janet Tarpley, has applied to be the next Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds.

The following are the names of the applicants and the position(s) they applied for.

Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds:

Sabrina Brandon

Nev Butler

Kevin Flinn

Robert Gatti

John J Spivey Jr.

Janet Tarpley (former Youngstown Mayoral candidate and former Youngstown councilwoman)

(former Youngstown Mayoral candidate and former Youngstown councilwoman) Mark Williams

Deputy Director of Public Works:

Nev Butler

Dwan Glover

Charles Sasho (current Deputy Director of Public Works)

Fire Chief:

Christian Brown

David Cook (former Youngstown Fire Department union president)

(former Youngstown Fire Department union president) Gary DiTullio

Michael Durkin (former Liberty Fire Chief)

(former Liberty Fire Chief) Barry Finley

Perry B. Harrison

Donald Price

Richard Russo

Charles Smith

Law Director:

Martin Hume (current Law Director)

(current Law Director) John Jeffery Limbian

Maurus "Pete" Malvasi

Donald P. Scott (Detective Sergeant at the Youngstown Police Department)

(Detective Sergeant at the Youngstown Police Department) Charles Tyler, Sr.

Prosecutor:

Dana Lantz (current Prosecutor)

(current Prosecutor) Donald P. Scott

Charles Tyler, Sr.

Police Chief:

Elrico "Rick" Alli (current interim Lowellville Police Chief and former Youngstown Police Detective)

(current interim Lowellville Police Chief and former Youngstown Police Detective) Delphine Baldwin-Casey (retired Youngstown Police Department Detective Sergeant, created the domestic violence unit)

(retired Youngstown Police Department Detective Sergeant, created the domestic violence unit) Lt. Douglas Bobovnyik (homicide division supervisor at the Youngstown Police Department and commander of YPD bomb squad)

(homicide division supervisor at the Youngstown Police Department and commander of YPD bomb squad) Lt. Ramon Cox (in charge of family services unit at the Youngstown Police Department)

(in charge of family services unit at the Youngstown Police Department) Lawrence Ethridge

Jimmy Hughes (former Youngstown police chief)

(former Youngstown police chief) Robin Lees (current Youngstown police chief)

(current Youngstown police chief) Capt. Kevin Mercer (Youngstown Police Department)

(Youngstown Police Department) Lt. Frank Rutherford (Youngstown Police Department)

(Youngstown Police Department) Donald P. Scott (Youngstown detective sergeant with a law degree)

(Youngstown detective sergeant with a law degree) Jeffrey K. Scott

Capt. Jason Simon (Youngstown Police fiscal officer)

Director of Parks and Recreation:

Joshua Boyle

Sabrina Brandon

Robert Burke (current director of Parks and Recreation)

(current director of Parks and Recreation) Nev Butler

Robert Gatti

Carrington George

Mark A. Greene

David Craig Hight

Keith Logan

Reginald Revere

Vernand Richberg

Dawn Turnage

Duane Turnage

Richard Yaslik

Water Commissioner: