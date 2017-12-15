Youngstown Mayor-elect announces list of cabinet applicants - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown Mayor-elect Tito Brown has released the names of those who applied to be in his cabinet. 

Twelve people applied to be the next police chief including current chief Robin Lees, interim Lowellville chief, and former Youngstown police detective Elrico "Rick" Alli and former Youngstown police chief Jimmy Hughes.

For fire chief, former Liberty fire chief Michael Durkin and former Youngstown Fire Department union president David Cook are being considered. The current fire chief, John O'Neill, did not submit his name for reconsideration. 

One of Brown's opponents in the mayoral race, Janet Tarpley, has applied to be the next Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds.

The following are the names of the applicants and the position(s) they applied for.

Commissioner of Buildings and Grounds:

  • Sabrina Brandon
  • Nev Butler
  • Kevin Flinn
  • Robert Gatti
  • John J Spivey Jr. 
  • Janet Tarpley (former Youngstown Mayoral candidate and former Youngstown councilwoman)
  • Mark Williams

Deputy Director of Public Works:

  • Nev Butler
  • Dwan Glover
  • Charles Sasho (current Deputy Director of Public Works)

Fire Chief: 

  • Christian Brown
  • David Cook (former Youngstown Fire Department union president)
  • Gary DiTullio
  • Michael Durkin (former Liberty Fire Chief)
  • Barry Finley
  • Perry B. Harrison
  • Donald Price
  • Richard Russo
  • Charles Smith

Law Director:

  • Martin Hume (current Law Director)
  • John Jeffery Limbian
  • Maurus "Pete" Malvasi
  • Donald P. Scott (Detective Sergeant at the Youngstown Police Department)
  • Charles Tyler, Sr. 

Prosecutor:

  • Dana Lantz (current Prosecutor)
  • Donald P. Scott
  • Charles Tyler, Sr. 

Police Chief:

  • Elrico "Rick" Alli (current interim Lowellville Police Chief and former Youngstown Police Detective)
  • Delphine Baldwin-Casey (retired Youngstown Police Department Detective Sergeant, created the domestic violence unit)
  • Lt. Douglas Bobovnyik (homicide division supervisor at the Youngstown Police Department and commander of YPD bomb squad)
  • Lt. Ramon Cox (in charge of family services unit at the Youngstown Police Department)
  • Lawrence Ethridge
  • Jimmy Hughes (former Youngstown police chief)
  • Robin Lees (current Youngstown police chief)
  • Capt. Kevin Mercer (Youngstown Police Department)
  • Lt. Frank Rutherford (Youngstown Police Department)
  • Donald P. Scott (Youngstown detective sergeant with a law degree)
  • Jeffrey K. Scott 
  • Capt. Jason Simon (Youngstown Police fiscal officer)

Director of Parks and Recreation:

  • Joshua Boyle
  • Sabrina Brandon
  • Robert Burke (current director of Parks and Recreation)
  • Nev Butler
  • Robert Gatti
  • Carrington George
  • Mark A. Greene
  • David Craig Hight
  • Keith Logan
  • Reginald Revere
  • Vernand Richberg
  • Dawn Turnage
  • Duane Turnage
  • Richard Yaslik

Water Commissioner:

  • Nev Butler
  • Randy Fabrizio
  • Harry Johnson (current Water Commissioner)
  • Joseph Schaefer
