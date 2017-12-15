Semi-truck hits car in Smith Twp, one hospitalized

One minor was seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of Courtney Road and 12th Street Thursday night.

A Jeep Cherokee, driven by the young adult, failed to yield a stop sign on Courtney Road and was hit by a Freightliner traveling north on 12th Street.

Upon impact, both vehicles traveled off of the roadway, hit the ditch and came to rest in a field.

The adolescent was transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital in Youngstown via helicopter.

The truck driver, 21-year-old Peter Vanderhoof of Saegertown, was treated on the scene by Smith Township EMS.

The condition of the minor is currently unknown.