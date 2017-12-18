Board of conduct recommends public reprimand for McNally

As Youngstown Mayor John McNally finishes out his last few days in office, a professional board is suggesting that he be publicly reprimanded.

The State Board of Professional Conduct issued a ruling Monday, saying that in their opinion, Mayor McNally should face no discipline, other than the reprimand.

The Board's recommendation has been filed with the Supreme Court of Ohio, which now has final ruling over McNally's punishment.

The Mahoning County Bar Association filed the case against McNally, recommending the Board accept McNally's one-year license suspension which was already issued by a judge.

McNally, who is a former Mahoning County Commissioner, pleaded guilty in 2016 to two counts of falsification, and one count of attempted unlawful use of a telecommunications device, and one count of attempted unlawful influence of a public official. All four charges are misdemeanors.

The charges stem from McNally faxing the county's confidential offer to buy Oakhill Renaissance Place on July 26, 2006, to attorneys at Ulmer & Berne, a Cleveland law firm that represented the Cafaro Co.

5 judges and 30 attorneys wrote character letters on McNally's behalf.

McNally's law license has been under suspension since the criminal trial. If the Supreme Court rules alongside the Board of Professional Conduct's recommendation, McNlaay's license would be reinstated.

The Board's entire filing can be read here: