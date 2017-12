An evening shower or spot of drizzle can't be ruled out but it will be mainly dry and cloudy as we head into Tuesday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 40s and be the warmest since December 5th!

Both Wednesday and Thursday will be colder but dry with a little more sunshine.

Friday rain is likely and highs will be in the low 50s.

Highs Saturday will be in the 50sd and occur in the morning before rain moves out and temperatures plummet.

Snow is a possibility for Christmas.