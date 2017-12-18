Last day of operation for Hubbard can plant - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
HUBBARD, Ohio -

Monday was the last day of operation for a can plant in Hubbard. 

Workers at the BWAY Corporation were told in May that they planned on shutting down operations at the end of the year.

BWAY Corporation of Atlanta purchased Ball Corporation's paint and can plant in Hubbard in March.  

Hubbard city officials have said that this plant is one of the city's top employers. 

