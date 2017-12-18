JAC Management asks for more funding from Warren

The president of the management company that operates the Packard Music Hall said the group needs more money from Warren to continue to operate.

JAC Management Group has managed the talent at the Packard Music Hall since 2013.

The group had a three-year contract with the city, which had the option to be renewed in one-year increments until 2018.

However, Eric Ryan, the president of JAC Management Group, said the company needs more funding to run.

Ryan met with Warren's City Council Monday evening to discuss increasing the group's subsidy.

"The city of Warren, over the previous 7 years, lost an average of $310,000 a year operating a facility," Ryan said. "We've reduced the city's exposure and started to reduce the subsidy. This year, we were given $150,000 and were asked to pay all the expenses, so we've already saved the city over $150,000."

JAC Management said they want to continue operating the hall, but need more help from Warren to continue doing so.

"We 100 percent want to stay in the city of Warren and continue to run the Packard Music Hall," Ryan said. "We want to continue to bring quality entertainment at an affordable price to the people of Warren."

Since JAC's contract with Warren is up, the city will be accepting applications or bids from other companies interested in running the hall.

JAC Management Group said they hope the city considers their request for more funding and will put in an application for the spot next year.