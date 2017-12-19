Former Idora carousel ranks among top sights in NYC

Report: Pistorius appeals recently lengthened 13-year prison sentence for killing girlfriend.More >>
Report: Pistorius appeals recently lengthened 13-year prison sentence for killing girlfriend.More >>
A digital blue and red billboard on South Avenue near Route 224 merely says "IMPEACH". In reality it is not political, but it's message seems clear. "It's certainly not a political ad, it's just one word and it could be any word in the English language it just happens to be a word that has impact in this day in age and just about everyone who sees it knows exactly what it means," said Richard Hahn, owner and founder of Keynote Media Group in Youngstown. ...More >>
A digital blue and red billboard on South Avenue near Route 224 merely says "IMPEACH". In reality it is not political, but it's message seems clear. "It's certainly not a political ad, it's just one word and it could be any word in the English language it just happens to be a word that has impact in this day in age and just about everyone who sees it knows exactly what it means," said Richard Hahn, owner and founder of Keynote Media Group in Youngstown. ...More >>
A piece of history from the Idora Park of Youngstown's past has reached the top of a list of 'sights to see' in one of the nation's most visited cities.More >>
A piece of history from the Idora Park of Youngstown's past has reached the top of a list of 'sights to see' in one of the nation's most visited cities.More >>
Repairs to the roof of the Niles City Safety Services Building are not going as planned.More >>
Repairs to the roof of the Niles City Safety Services Building are not going as planned.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) wants to deliver the last of his annual State of the State speeches in a Columbus suburb near where he lives.More >>
Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) wants to deliver the last of his annual State of the State speeches in a Columbus suburb near where he lives.More >>
A Howland woman sentenced to death row is once again asking the state's highest court to reconsider her case.More >>
A Howland woman sentenced to death row is once again asking the state's highest court to reconsider her case.More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.More >>
Authorities say a dispute over candy spurred a woman to stab her roommate.More >>
Authorities say a woman stabbed her roommate during a dispute over candy, injuring victim's leg.More >>
An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.More >>
An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 animals were found dead.More >>
An animal group has removed more than 100 cats from a central Ohio home where 55 other felines were found dead.More >>