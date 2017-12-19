Former Idora carousel ranks among top sights in NYC

A piece of history from the Idora Park of Youngstown's past has reached the top of a list of 'sights to see' in one of the nation's most visited cities.

Jane's Carousel, the one-time centerpiece of Idora Park and a source of memories for countless people, has been sitting underneath the Brooklyn Bridge for several years.

Owned by Jane Waltans, the carousel has become a centerpiece of activity, drawing hundreds and winning national awards.

In a post on their Facebook page, Jane's Carousel announced that they have had a tremendous 2017; including being named Architectural Digest's #1 pick on a list of The 32 Best New York City Landmarks to Visit.

The merry-go-round is no stranger to publicity, however, in 2013 Jane's Carousel was chosen as the winner in this year's New York Red Tricycle's Totally Awesome Awards.

The venue received the most online votes in the competition's Most Awesome Parks and Playgrounds category.

Jane's Carousel has played host to more than 1000 birthday parties in just six years, was ridden by more than 300,000 riders in 2017 alone.

Jane Waltans spent 22 years restoring the carousel.

The Idora Amusement Park was heavily damaged by a fire in 1984 and closed soon thereafter.

