Republican candidate for Governor DeWine/Husted hold meet and greet

By Michelle Nicks, Reporter
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Republican candidate for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted hosted a "meet and greet" in the Mahoning Valley.

The candidates spoke to supporters about their vision for Ohio's future and their primary focus of creating jobs.

Attorney General DeWine says he also wants to get in front of the heroin and opioid epidemic with prevention and education.

He says the issue of jobs and addiction are tied together because as he travels the state employers tell him that about 40% of job candidates cannot pass a drug test.

One question we had for Attorney General DeWine is how important is the Mahoning Valley to the GOP when it comes to winning the governor's race, even with President Trump seeing a historically low approval rating. 

"I think people in the Mahoning Valley vote the person, and what my job and Jon Husted's job over the next 11 months is, is to really talk to people in the Valley about the future, and how we can be helpful to create jobs in the Valley," DeWine said.

According to DeWine the Mahoning Valley is very important to the campaign since historically it's been a Democratic area, but in the last Presidential election it proved it can be a swing area.

