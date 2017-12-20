Carl Pelini leaves Penguins and brother for Bowling Green - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Carl Pelini leaves Penguins and brother for Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -

Carl Pelini, who’s been the defensive coordinator at Youngstown State for three seasons, is leaving to take a similar role at Bowling Green.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of the Bowling Green staff, Bowling Green State University and the community at large,” said Pelini in a statement sent out by the University.

“We’re excited to have someone like Carl on our staff,” said Falcons Head Coach Mike Jinks.

