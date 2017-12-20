Rozum informs district he's not returning in 2018

Veteran football coach Ed Rozum has informed Campbell Superintendent Matt Bowen he will not return in 2018.

Rozum was in in his fourth stint with the Red Devils, this one for four seasons, 2014-2017, compiling a 12-28 record.

Bowen thanked Rozum for his time and dedication to the program, adding the district is seeking qualified candidates both inside and outside the district.

Since the season ended, eleven head coaching jobs in the viewing area opened.