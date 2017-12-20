Greenville police officer fired, facing child sex charges

A probationary police officer in Greenville has been fired, after being charged with child sex crimes.

24-year-old Patrolman Andrew Thompson was charged Monday with two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, two counts of corruption of a minor, and one felony charge of criminal use of communication facility.

Greenville Borough Manager Jason Yurey said that Thompson was a probationary officer, meaning he had not yet been fully hired when the borough found out about the allegations in October.

A criminal complaint says that Greenville Police then asked the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations to investigate.

Corporal James Brown, of Pennsylvania State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation Special Investigations Division, says

According to a criminal complaint, two girls told investigators that Thompson would contact them via social media.

Both girls alleged that Thompson sent her nude photos of himself then continued to request that they reciprocate and send him sexual photos.

One of the victims also reportedly told officials that Thompson asked her to meet him in order to have sex with him.

The other young girl reported that Thompson made comments about "how he wished she was 18 so he could do things to her."

Thompson is scheduled to appear in court on January 17th.

