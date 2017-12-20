Greenville police officer fired, facing child sex charges

Report: Pistorius appeals recently lengthened 13-year prison sentence for killing girlfriend.More >>
A probationary police officer in Greenville has been fired, after being charged with child sex crimes.More >>
A Trumbull County Judge has ruled that a man who admitted to raping a five-year-old boy is fit to stand trial.More >>
House Republicans have passed the sweeping tax cut plan, but now Democrats say they'll need to vote again.More >>
East Liverpool Police and the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a raid at a meth lab in the city on Tuesday.More >>
.Republican candidate for Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted hosted a meet and greet in the Mahoning Valley.More >>
The pastor of a Pennsylvania congregation that avoids modern medicine has been cleared of a charge that he should have alerted authorities to possible child abuse when his 2-year-old granddaughter was dying of...More >>
Cleveland says it plans to hire a private firm to finish a backlog of unfinished investigations into citizen complaints against police.More >>
Authorities in northern Ohio say a toddler died after a relative accidentally struck the child while moving a vehicle in the driveway of a home.More >>
Authorities say a dispute over candy spurred a woman to stab her roommate.More >>
An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.More >>
A federal lawsuit says an Ohio county sheriff's office has withheld information and retaliated against a weekly newspaper after a deputy shot a news photographer setting up to take a photo of a traffic stop.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed and three others seriously hurt in a multi-vehicle crash outside of Columbus.More >>
The Philadelphia Zoo has thrown a birthday party for 37-year-old Coldilocks, the oldest polar bear in captivity in the United States.More >>
Three men who unsuccessfully sued a former Pennsylvania university administrator over allegations he sexually abused them when they were students are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.More >>
