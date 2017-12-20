A roller-coaster of a weekend ahead

Wednesday Night will feature a mostly clear sky but it will be much colder with lows in the upper teens.

Thursday will go from mostly to partly sunny with highs near 40. Winter officially begins at 11:28 AM.

Friday turns cloudy and a wintry mix in the morning is possible before showers take over early; showers will be isolated to scattered throughout the day.

Rain is likely Saturday but will be more steady during the morning hours. Wet snow is a possibility later in the evening.

Christmas Eve will be largely calm just cold. Snow is most likely late in the evening and overnight. Accumulations are possible as you wake up Christmas Morning.

Snow on Christmas is now likely, how much is still a question mark.

Very cold air flows in after the holiday.