Canfield High School represents Ohio in national competition

Canfield High School is Ohio's representative in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a program that encourages students to solve real-world issues in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

Tom Slaven's AP Chemistry classroom was chosen based on their proposal to use STEAM skills to address the closure of local lakes due to high E. coli levels.

"We are making a tank that will fix some problems with water that is going into our local lakes," stated Canifeld High School Junior, Philip Stanic.

To tackle this project, students will develop a prototype of a treatment system that could reduce the amount compounds making into the lake that are promoting the bacterial growth to unsafe levels.

Chemistry teacher, Tom Slaven, is overseeing the project.

"I think they have a very good chance" stated Slaven. "If the students can show that the reactions work, building the prototype I don't think is the hard part. It's the actual chemistry behind it. But I think out chance is very good".

As the state representative for Ohio, Slaven will receive a $25,000 Samsung technology package.