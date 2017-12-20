Youngstown council weighs-in on changing city leadership

At the beginning of the new year, Youngstown will see some major changes in their administration.

But with just ten days to go until Jamael Tito Brown takes office, some council members say they feel a lawsuit filed by defeated mayoral Candidate Sean McKinney brings up some legitimate concerns.

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak even goes as far as to say that until a ruling is made, in her eyes, the job of Younsgtown mayor is in limbo.

At the city's final council meeting of the year, outgoing Mayor John McNally was honored with a key to the city.

Also recognized was long-time Council President and Former Mayor Chuck Sammarone. As well as, outgoing Finance Director Dave Bozanich, who was given a key to the city despite being figured prominently in the criminal probe of valley businessman Dominic Marchionda.

The honors mark the end of one administration and the beginning of another.

"I think the new administration has some big shoes to fill," said Councilwoman Lauren McNally.

All seven current council members will return to their positions next year. But, not all are convinced that will be under a Tito Brown regime.

Councilwoman Basia Adamczak said she fully supports Sean Mckinney's call to revisit the election.

"We just need to make sure things are done right, so that at the end of the day when we do have a new mayor that things are done fairly," said Adamczak.

Councilman Julius Oliver was asked what he was looking for in a new administration and if he felt the Brown administration could meet those expectations. Oliver hesitated before saying, "Anybody can make it happen, I mean everybody deserves a shot. Even with Mr. Brown, we're ready to work with him. We're ready to make things work, so I think it can work out."

Others are more confident. Councilman Nate Pinkard said he absolutely believes Brown is the man for the job.

"In any election, there are winners, there are losers. I wish Mr. McKinney, well I felt for his first time in an election process he did a fantastic job and that's something to be proud of," said Pinkard.

According to Vindy.com, a hearing has not yet been scheduled for McKinney's case, which has been handed over to a visiting judge out of Summit County.

