Three ramps on Interstate 80 open for holiday traffic

Ohio Department of Transportation announced three ramps on Interstate 80 that will be open just in time for holiday traffic.

The following ramps are open as of Thursday:

The ramp from I-80 eastbound to SR 11 northbound

The ramp from SR 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound

The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound

Officials say Interstate 80 eastbound is reduced to two lanes between the Mahoning County line and U.S 422.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between State Route 11 and 93.

The project is scheduled to be complete by September of 2018.