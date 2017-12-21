Three ramps on Interstate 80 open for holiday traffic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three ramps on Interstate 80 open for holiday traffic

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect

Ohio Department of Transportation announced three ramps on Interstate 80 that will be open just in time for holiday traffic.

The following ramps are open as of Thursday:

  • The ramp from I-80 eastbound to SR 11 northbound
  • The ramp from SR 711 northbound to I-80 eastbound
  • The ramp from SR 11 southbound to I-80 eastbound

Officials say Interstate 80 eastbound is reduced to two lanes between the Mahoning County line and U.S 422.

The work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between State Route 11 and 93.

The project is scheduled to be complete by September of 2018.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms