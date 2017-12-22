Youngstown police investigating Judson Ave homicide

Youngstown police are investigating a homicide on East Judson Avenue on Thursday.

Police say they found a 35-year-old man unconscious in his home around 10:30 P.M.

The victim had blood on him, but no obvious wounds.

Paramedics were taking the man to Saint Elizabeth's to be treated, but he passed away before they arrived.

It was later discovered the man was most likely shot, as he had a bullet wound. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the shooting.

The Youngstown detective division and the Mahoning County Coroner's office are continuing to investigate.