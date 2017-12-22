Woman swallows pills during Youngstown drug raid

One woman swallowed tramadol pills and got sick during a drug raid on Matta Avenue in Youngstown.

Police went to carry out a search warrant on the home and found Jeffona Thompson and Percy Phillips sitting in a car in the driveway.

A tramadol pill was found Thompson's pocket.

Thompson told police she didn't feel good.

When asked why she said "I just ate a bunch of trams when you got here" and started to throw up.

Police found a bag of marijuana and several bundles of heroin in Phillip's pockets.

Inside the house, police found a plastic container containing heroin.

Phillips was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson was also arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drugs.