Woman swallows pills during Youngstown drug raid

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One woman swallowed tramadol pills and got sick during a drug raid on Matta Avenue in Youngstown. 

Police went to carry out a search warrant on the home and found Jeffona Thompson and Percy Phillips sitting in a car in the driveway. 

A tramadol pill was found Thompson's pocket. 

Thompson told police she didn't feel good.

When asked why she said "I just ate a bunch of trams when you got here" and started to throw up. 

Police found a bag of marijuana and several bundles of heroin in Phillip's pockets. 

Inside the house, police found a plastic container containing heroin. 

Phillips was arrested on charges of possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. 

Thompson was also arrested on charges of tampering with evidence and possession of drugs. 

