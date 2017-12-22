Apples and fish products recalled due to risk of Listeria

The U.S Food and Drug Administration announced two food recalls due to possible risks of Listeria Monocytogenes.

Jack Brown Produce has recalled Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious Apples due to several possible health risks.

The company believes the apples may potentially be contaminated with Listeria Monocytogenes, which can cause serious or fatal infections in young children, elderly people, or those with a weakened immune system.

Springfield Smoked Fish has also recalled several products due to a possible contamination of Listeria Monocytogenes.

The following fish products have been recalled: Smoke salmon, bluefish, trout, whole whitefish, smoked chubs, belly lox, sable, salmon steaks, whitefish and cream cheese spreads and whitefish salads.

Health officials say individuals with a good immune system may still suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses have been reported to date.