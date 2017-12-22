Governor approves funding for business park in Mercer County

Governor Wolf approved funding for a new business park in Mercer County, along with three other projects in Western Pennsylvania on Friday.

The $3.1 million approved, will support four community revitalization projects.

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program is supporting and funding expansion projects. Officials say some of which, will provide opportunity for economic development.

In Mercer County, funding was approved for the Pine Township Business Park Development Project.

The business park will be a master planned development, close to Interstate 79 and Grove City College.

The Mayor's office says the project involves construction, along with preparing shovel ready sites which will attract growing and expanding business to the region.

The project was awarded $500,000.

Projects were also approved for Crawford County, Erie County and Warren County.

"I am pleased to announce these projects will receive the funding they need to improve or create new community projects and facilities that add to the quality of life for residents in these counties," Governor Wolf said.