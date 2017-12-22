Local movie films scenes at WFMJ

For a couple of hours Friday afternoon, the studio at WFMJ was used to shoot scenes in an upcoming movie.

The movie is called "Worst.Christmas.Ever" and is directed by Austintown native Johnny Chechitelli. 21 News Anchor Derek Steyer plays the role of a news anchor and Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm has a weather segment.

Money was raised for the movie through a national contest on SeedandSpark.com and Chechitelli says this wouldn't be possible without the communities support.

"Boak and Sons put in a little bit and helped us get there and so did Owens Construction. Mike Owens our Executive Producer really put it way over the top for us so he got us the green light and every little bit helped," said Chechitelli.

With a budget of $10,000, Chechitelli says it's not a ton of money to make a movie, but it's just enough.

"It means a lot of our crew are working for deferred pay, all of our money is going into the camera and the equipment and some of the actors so it's just enough to squeak by but we're doing it, we're gonna make a movie. We're gonna make a movie for you know under ten thousand dollars that should look like it was shot for one million dollars," said Chechitelli.

They started shooting the movie the first weekend in December and still have 11 days of shooting to go.

Chechitelli says the movie will be released Christmas of 2018 and you can follow along with the making of it on Facebook. Just search "Worst Christmas Movie."