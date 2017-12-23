Former Sandusky detective indicted on several felony charges

A former Sandusky County Sheriff's Office detective was indicted on several felony and misdemeanor charges related to his work in office.

Sean O'Connell was indicted on three counts of tampering with evidence, one count of unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, one count of falsification, one count of coercion, one count of dereliction of duty and one count of obstructing official business.

Four of the eight charges are felonies.

The 53-year-old Fremont native's crimes, with the exception of the OHLEG charge, are related to his alleged behavior during the investigation into the death of Heather Bogle.

The OHLEG charge stems from O'Connel allegedly accessing the confidential OHLEG database to access information outside of a criminal investigation.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshals investigated the case.

