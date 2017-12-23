Former Sandusky detective indicted on several felony charges - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Former Sandusky detective indicted on several felony charges

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
SANDUSKY, Ohio -

A former Sandusky County Sheriff's Office detective was indicted on several felony and misdemeanor charges related to his work in office. 

Sean O'Connell was indicted on three counts of tampering with evidence, one count of unauthorized use of the Ohio Law Enforcement Gateway, one count of falsification, one count of coercion, one count of dereliction of duty and one count of obstructing official business. 

Four of the eight charges are felonies. 

The 53-year-old Fremont native's crimes, with the exception of the OHLEG charge, are related to his alleged behavior during the investigation into the death of Heather Bogle. 

The OHLEG charge stems from O'Connel allegedly accessing the confidential OHLEG database to access information outside of a criminal investigation. 

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the U.S. Marshals investigated the case. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Niles Boost Mobile store robbed at gunpoint, one arrested

    Niles Boost Mobile store robbed at gunpoint, one arrested

    Saturday, December 23 2017 10:24 PM EST2017-12-24 03:24:14 GMT

    Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road. According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint. Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

    More >>

    Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road. According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint. Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

    More >>

  • Snow is expected on Christmas Eve

    Snow is expected on Christmas Eve

    Saturday, December 23 2017 9:55 PM EST2017-12-24 02:55:46 GMT

    Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning.  It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up...

    More >>

    Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning.  It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up...

    More >>

  • 4-year-old shot on a street in Philadelphia

    4-year-old shot on a street in Philadelphia

    Saturday, December 23 2017 8:36 PM EST2017-12-24 01:36:10 GMT

    Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.

    More >>

    Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms