Ohio second in drug overdose death rate

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
CHARLESTON W. VA. (AP) -

West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.
    
The Register-Herald reports the latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths in West Virginia is 52 per 100,000 in 2016.

Ohio was second, with a rate of 39.1 and New Hampshire is third.
    
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in the U.S.

The deadliest drug was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which were linked to more than 19,400 deaths.

The rate of drug overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioids doubled in just one year.

    Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road. According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint. Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

    Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road. According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint. Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said no one was injured during the incident.

    Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning.  It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up...

    Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning.  It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up...

    Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.

    Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.

