Ohio second in drug overdose death rate

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budgetMore >>
The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganjaMore >>
The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the caseMore >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
As President Trump celebrates tax victory, some quietly fear anti-Republican tsunamic in 2018More >>
Facebook says it is changing how it identifies "fake news" stories on its platform to a more effective system.More >>
Snowy owls have descended on the Great Lakes region and northeastern U.S. in huge numbers in recent weeks, to the delight of birdwatchers.More >>
Niles police arrested a suspect after an armed robbery at the Boost Mobile store on Youngstown Warren Road. According to Niles Police, 37 year- old Jonathan K. Smith of Youngstown, was apprehended without any further incident after he robbed the store at gunpoint. Smith is now in the Trumbull County Jail. Police said no one was injured during the incident.More >>
Aside form a few isolated flurries, Christmas Eve will begin dry and cloudy. As the day goes on, snow will move into the Valley late in the afternoon. Snow will continue into the night, mostly tapering off after midnight. Flurries and light snow are possible on Christmas morning. It will be a white Christmas as much of the Valley will be receiving an average of 1-3 inches of snow accumulation. Some areas in Northern Trumbull and Mercer counties could see up...More >>
Police say a 4-year-old girl was shot in Philadelphia as her father held her in his arms.More >>
The Warren Family Mission provided a Christmas Community meal on Saturday for families in need.More >>
In the finals days before Christmas, our Valley is displaying some incredible acts of kindness. Earlier this week, we told you about a family in Warren that received a donated home. Then on Friday, employees at Dental Express in Boardman pitched in to buy their co-worker a car.More >>
