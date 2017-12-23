Ohio second in drug overdose death rate

The Minnesota agency investigating the death of an Australian woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer says it's committed to conducting a fair, impartial and thorough investigation as it gathers facts and evidence in the case

The Latest: Minnesota agency: We are committed to fair probe

The newly legal status of Mary Jane in four states is making for a green Yuletide among many fans of ganja

Congress is putting off until the new year some of its most disputed issues, including immigration, health care and the budget

Congress takes a holiday break with much to do in new year

The ouster of Charles Dutoit from eight symphonies over sexual misconduct allegations has set off a scramble to find replacements for upcoming performances.

The Trump administration has lost another attempt to delay the Jan. 1 start date for transgender people to enlist in the military.

Q&A: When to buy it, where to buy it, where to smoke? California's top marijuana regulator talks legalization.

A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.

Prosecutor says there's 'no doubt' gunman who fired at police in several locations in Pennsylvania's capital city before they shot and killed him was targeting police officers.

West Virginia still leads the nation in the rate of drug overdose deaths.



The Register-Herald reports the latest data from the National Center for Health Statistics shows the age-adjusted rate of drug overdose deaths in West Virginia is 52 per 100,000 in 2016.

Ohio was second, with a rate of 39.1 and New Hampshire is third.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 63,600 drug overdose deaths in the U.S.

The deadliest drug was the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which were linked to more than 19,400 deaths.

The rate of drug overdose deaths connected to synthetic opioids doubled in just one year.