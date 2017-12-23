Warren Family Mission feeds thousands at annual Christmas dinner

The Warren Family Mission provided a Christmas Community meal on Saturday for families in need.

Officials at the mission said the dinner did not come together as expected this year.

"The donations were just not coming in like we expected, it's financially burdening on everybody not just the people who we service but it affects us too as a non profit. People just don't have the money to donate, they just dont have the extra money for even gifts," said Dominic Mararri of the Warren Family Mission.

Mararri said this year's event was only possible through generous business donations, like the one from Covelli Enterprises.

Warren Family Mission said over 2,870 meals were handed out at the event.

This is the 19th year the non-profit has opened its doors to anyone in need, or anyone looking for company to spend the holiday with.

The mission said Saturday's event consisted of more than just a meal. It included a live choir performance and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Clause.