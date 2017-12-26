Burglar makes quick stop at Cornersburg business

Police are reviewing surveillance video as they attempt to find out who broke into a Cornersburg business early Tuesday.

Youngstown Police officers were called to the Cornersburg Party Shop on Tippecanoe Road after 2 am after an alarm went off.

They found the glass on the front door had been smashed.

The owner told police that it appeared that whoever broke stole an undetermined amount of cigarettes from the store.

A review of the store's surveillance showed a man wearing a black jacket, black gloves, and a ski mask was in the store for only about a minute before escaping with the stolen cigarettes.