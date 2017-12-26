Trumbull Sheriff: Human remains found by Christmas hunters

The Trumbull County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in gathering information about human remains that were discovered on Christmas Day.

Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe told 21 News that two hunters discovered a human skull in a heavily wooded area along Mahan Denman Road in Bristolville on Christmas Day.

Sheriff Monroe said the hunters were able to place an orange vest over the skull and notified authorities.

Officials spent much of Monday, and Tuesday in the woods, working to recover the remains.

Monroe said that the remains were taken to the Trumbull County Coroner's Office where dental records will be used to identify the deceased.

According to the sheriff, investigators treat every case as a homicide, however, they believe the remains may be those of a missing person case from nearly a year ago.

However, Sheriff Monroe says the body is so badly decomposed that no name can be released yet.

Monroe says the hunters were approximately half a mile into the woods when they made the discovery.